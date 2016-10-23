Fighting gets momentum in Afghan southern region as winter getting closer

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Fighting between Afghanistan’s Taliban militants and government forces have gotten impetus as both sides have been doing their best to gain more grounds and consolidate positions ahead of the onset of chilly winter.

The government forces in a bid to evict militants from around Helmand’s provincial capital Lashkar Gah are sparing no efforts and in the latest onslaught conducted air raids early Sunday and killed a dozen insurgents.

“A total of 12 rebels including two Taliban commanders Mohabat Haqqani and Jabbar Sheja were killed as aircrafts pounded enemies’ positions in parts of 2nd Police District, Lashkar Gah city early Sunday,” said a statement of provincial government released here.

Huge quantities of arms and ammunitions including three rocket propelled grenades of the rebels were also destroyed in the air strikes, the statement said.

Taliban who vacated parts of the 2nd police district of Lashkar Gah after losing nearly two dozen fighters on Saturday, are yet to make comment on the situation.

However, the armed insurgents who are in control of some districts in the poppy growing Helmand province launched a major offensive in the strategically important Chora district in the neighboring Uruzgan province on Saturday.

“The enemies launched offensives on security checkpoints around the center of Chora district Saturday morning ensuing heavy fighting,” spokesman for provincial government Dost Mohammad Nayab told Xinhua.

Nevertheless, the official said that the Taliban offensive has been repulsed and the militants’ attempt to overrun central bazaar of the besieged Chora district has been foiled.

If Chora district is captured by Taliban, the armed outfit could attack Uruzgan provincial capital TirinKot, according to local observers.

Meantime, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit, in contact with media confirmed the clash in Chora district, claiming three security checkpoints have been captured in the fighting which is continuing.

Local analysts believe that both the government and Taliban militants have speeded up operations to gain ground before the onset of freezing winter that usually falls in mid November.

Meantime, Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said recently that the government forces would launch winter offensive against militants to diminish their fighting forces in the chilly weather.

