Fighting Continues Between Taliban and Resistance Forces

Tolo News: Although no details have been released about the ongoing fighting between the Taliban and resistance forces in Panjshir since Friday night, Taliban officials said they have captured four districts in the province. Due to the cutoff telecom services in Panjshir, TOLOnews was unable to obtain comments from the Resistance Front about the fighting. Click here to read more (external link).
The National Resistance Front has inflicted heavy losses on the aggressors and has used a play from the 1980s playbook that was used against the Soviet Red Army. They are in a disadvantage and will ultimately be defeated in the lions’ den.
— Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) September 4, 2021