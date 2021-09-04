formats

Fighting Continues Between Taliban and Resistance Forces

·

Tolo News: Although no details have been released about the ongoing fighting between the Taliban and resistance forces in Panjshir since Friday night, Taliban officials said they have captured four districts in the province. Due to the cutoff telecom services in Panjshir, TOLOnews was unable to obtain comments from the Resistance Front about the fighting. Click here to read more (external link).

Relayed

Leave a comment