Fifteen civilians killed in Balkh and Kabul explosions

Ariana: Fifteen people were killed and more than 30 were injured in Wednesday’s explosions in Kabul and Balkh – all of which were civilians. The survivors of the victims of these blasts have meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to arrest and punish the perpetrators of these incidents. Among the victims in the Mazar-e-Sharif explosions were women, officials confirmed. The injured are being treated at a district hospital in Balkh province, and many of the injured have lost body parts, officials stated. Click here to read more (external link).

