Fierce Fighting Rages Between Taliban and Local Forces Led by Mawlawi Mehdi in Balkhab

8am: Sources say that fierce clashes between the Taliban and local forces led by Mawlawi Mehdi Mujahid, the only Taliban commander from the Hazara community who recently left Taliban ranks, are taking place in various parts of Balkhab district, Sar-e-Pul province. A source close to Mehdi Mujahid told Hasht-e Subh that the clashes began this morning (Thursday, June 23rd) and are still raging between Taliban forces and public uprising forces led by Mawlawi Mehdi. The two sides are engaged in a battle in the Dozdan Dara, Qom Kotal and Ab-e Kalan areas. Click here to read more (external link).

