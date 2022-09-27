Fierce Clashes Between Taliban and NRF in Chal District, Takhar

8am: Local sources in Takhar report the intense clashes between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in this province. The clashes started on Monday night in Sayad village of Chal district and are still reportedly escalating. Recently, clashes between the two sides have escalated in Takhar province. In another report, four Taliban fighters were killed and injured two days ago following the attack of NRF forces in Khwaja Ghar district of this province. Click here to read more (external link).

