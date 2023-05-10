Female UN Employees In Afghanistan Are Being Harassed, Detained: Report

Khaama: The U.N. has accused the de facto authorities of detaining, harassing, and imposing “severe” restrictions on the movements of its female employees working with the Agency in the country. “This is the most recent in a series of discriminatory – and unlawful – measures implemented by the de facto authorities to severely restrict women and girls’ participation in most areas of public and daily life in Afghanistan,” According to a U.N. report on the country’s human rights condition in south Asia. Click here to read more (external link).