Female Teachers Brutally Beaten by Taliban in Bamiyan for Welcoming Taliban’s Acting Minister of Education

8am: According to reliable local sources, these female teachers, affiliated with Darul Uloom Ettefaq, located in the center of Bamiyan, were beaten by the Taliban on Monday, May 22. These teachers, named Zahra Haydari and Sharifa Rustami, had gone to welcome Habibulla Aghaz, the acting minister of education of the Taliban, who had traveled to Bamiyan. Apparently, after the beating, the Taliban took these two female teachers with them to their security command in Bamiyan. Click here to read more (external link).