8am: A female protester and member of the Takhar Women’s Movement, Parisa Mubarez, and her brother have been released from Taliban prison on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm. Parisa was reportedly subjected to violence and is now home hospitalized due to physical injuries and critical mental health. Parisa pledged to refrain from protesting against the Taliban in return for her release. Click here to read more (external link).

