8am: Sources reported on Friday, 14 April, that the incident took place in the evening on the previous day near the village of Chanzi on the Takhar-Kunduz highway as the doctor was traveling from Kunduz to Takhar. Some sources, who wish to remain anonymous, claim that the doctor was targeted by the Taliban. The Taliban have warned the victim’s family not to share any details of the incident with the media. Click here to read more (external link).