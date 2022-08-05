FBI Director ‘Very Worried’ About Al Qaeda Reforming in Afghanistan

Tolo News: FBI director Christopher Wray in senate judiciary committee hearing said he is concerned about potential attacks on the United States emanating from Afghanistan. The FBI director was speaking to the committee on Thursday, five days after the attack on Ayman Al-Zawahiri by a US drone in Kabul. “So we are, especially now that we’re out, I’m worried about the potential loss of sources and (intelligence) collection over there.”….. and I am very worried about the possibility that we will see Al-Qaeda reconstitute and ISIS-k potentially taking advantages of deteriorating security environment,” said Wray. Click here to read more (external link).