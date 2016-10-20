Faryab Residents Take Up Arms To Defend Their Homes

Tolo News: A number of residents of northern Faryab province have picked up arms and have said they will personally defend their province. Recently Taliban attacked parts of the province. This led to residents arming themselves. Faryab residents said they will stand alongside security forces and will help them fight insurgents. Click here to read more (external link).
More Security News
- Taliban’s mine making factory destroyed in Helmand province
- Military Operation To Be Launched In Jawzjan
- Four Civilians Killed in Helmand Roadside Mine Blast
- 26 Insurgents Killed in Ghazni Operation
- Taliban Commander, 7 Others Killed in Parwan Drone Strike
- Afghan Air Force conducted 108 flights in past 24 hours: AAF