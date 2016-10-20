formats

Faryab Residents Take Up Arms To Defend Their Homes

faryabTolo News: A number of residents of northern Faryab province have picked up arms and have said they will personally defend their province. Recently Taliban attacked parts of the province. This led to residents arming themselves. Faryab residents said they will stand alongside security forces and will help them fight insurgents. Click here to read more (external link).

