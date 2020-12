Tolo News: The Taliban has dug up the grave of a former police commander in Uruzgan and mutilated his body, the police commander’s family said. Shah Mohammad Shah, the district police chief for Dihrawood district, was killed in an attack by armed men in the district on June 30. His family members said this act by the Taliban is against all principles of Islam and is a violation of humanitarian law. Click here to read more (external link).