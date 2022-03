Tolo News: A family in Paghman district said that four family members along with two guests were detained after a house raid by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] 11 days ago. According to the family, Zabiullah, a cousin, was also detained in the same raid. “I don’t have flour at home to make bread. They ask us now for the weapons. From where can I bring weapons?” said Bibi Amina, the mother of the five brothers who were detained by the Islamic Emirate. Click here to read more (external link).