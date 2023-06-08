Faiz Hameed’s Unfulfilled Victory Dreams

8am: In early September 2021, General Faiz Hameed, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), made a surprise visit to Kabul in order to resolve the dispute concerning the formation of the Taliban cabinet. When asked about the future of Afghanistan, Hameed smiled and said, “Everything will be alright.” Pakistani strategists believed that the presence of the Taliban in Afghanistan would be beneficial to them, as it would reduce the challenges they faced in relation to Afghanistan. They viewed the Taliban’s presence as a victory, as it diminished India’s presence in the region and Afghanistan. Contrary to what General Hameed declared in the lobby of the Serena Hotel in Kabul, all is not well. Click here to read more (external link).