Fahim Dashty and General Zara killed

Fahim Dashti was in a room where Ahmad Shah Massoud was assassinated in 9/9/2001 but he survived. Today after 20 years in 5/9/2021 he was killed in Panjshir. pic.twitter.com/I5md85TiuE
— Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) September 5, 2021
Regretfully, The National Resistance of Afghanistan lost two companions in the holy resistance against oppression and aggression today. Mr. Fahim Dashty, NRF spokesperson, and General Abdul Wudod Zara were martyred. May their memory be eternal!
— National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 5, 2021