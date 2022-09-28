Extortion on Country Highways by Taliban Raises Tension for Drivers

8am: Complaints about overtaxing, overcharging, and extortion of Taliban militants under the name of transportation taxes are raised while there have already been reports about the takeover of citizens’ private businesses by the Taliban, disorder in the transportation sector, and the Taliban’s failure to meet the necessary conditions for registering cars and drivers on the roads. According to reports, after taking over private transportation agencies in Herat province, the Taliban told the owners of these transportation agencies; Before now, you were making money from this business, and now it’s our turn. Click here to read more (external link).