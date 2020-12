Tolo News: At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more were wounded in an explosion at a gathering in Gelan district, Ghazni province, on Friday afternoon, the Interior Ministry Affairs says. The explosives were loaded on a motorbike that was parked near a house in Agho Jan village in Gelan district where a group of people had gathered to attend a Quran recitation ceremony, the Interior Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said. Click here to read more (external link).