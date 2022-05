8am: Three people have been injured after a roadside bomb exploded in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province. The blast occurred at around 9:00 am on Thursday (May 19) in the fourth police district of Mazar-e-Sharif. Sources say the mine was planted in a hand-held van and exploded near a Taliban military vehicle. Nothing has been said about whether the wounded are Taliban fighters or civilians. Click here to read more (external link).