Explosion in Western Afghanistan Kills 8

VOA News

Mohammad Habibzada

April 9, 2018

A motorcycle bomb explosion killed eight civilians and wounded seven others in Afghanistan’s western Herat province.

The explosion took place Monday afternoon in a local market in Shindand district close to a gas station, the Herat governor’s spokesperson Jelani Farhad told VOA.

“Women and children are among the victims,” Farhad added.

The death toll may increase, local health officials told VOA.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing but Taliban insurgents have a strong presence in the restive Shindand district.

