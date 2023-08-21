Explosion In Kabul Kills Two People Inside Car, Injures One

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

August 21, 2023

An explosion in Kabul on August 21 killed two people inside a vehicle and injured a passenger, the security command of the Taliban-led government said. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the security command, told the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency that the explosion occurred in the Afghan capital’s Darul Aman district and was caused by a sticky bomb. An investigation into the incident has begun, Zadran said without providing further details. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.