8am: According to the initial report, the blast took place at around 6:00pm this Sunday evening in the Pul-e-Asmayi area of Kabul. It is said that a vehicle carrying passengers to the west of Kabul was targeted by the explosion. According to eyewitnesses, some of the victims of the incident have been taken to hospitals near the targeted area. During the past three days, Kabul has witnessed explosive incidents. Click here to read more (external link).