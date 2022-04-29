Explosion At Sufi Monastery In Kabul Kills At Least Seven

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

At least seven people died on April 29 in a bomb blast at a Sufi monastery in Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban-led government said.

More than 15 people were injured in the blast in the Afghan capital’s Darul Aman district at around 4 p.m. local time.

Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takoor told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi that the information on the number of people killed and wounded was preliminary and the death toll could be higher.

A Taliban Health Ministry official told Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity that 10 were killed and 20 injured. The injured were taken to hospitals, he said without providing further details.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Azadi that they had seen dozens of dead and injured at the site of the blast and that the number of dead was higher than what security authorities had indicated.

A similar blast one week ago at a Sufi monastery in Kunduz’s Imam Sahib district killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens more.

Afghan Hazaras, predominantly Shi’ite Muslims, and several Sunni Sufi groups have been the target of a series of attacks and bombings in Afghanistan recently. Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) has claimed responsibility for many bombings against Afghan Shi’a, but no group has claimed responsibility for the April 29 bombing.

