Expectations of Pakistan from the Taliban

8am: Pakistan is renowned for its founding and backing of the Taliban, having more sway over the group than other countries in the region and the West. This influence is derived from the leverage Pakistan has in its relationship with the Taliban. Many of the Taliban’s leaders and officials who were trained in Pakistan have homes and businesses there. In addition to the political, technical, and educational support they have received from the Pakistani army and intelligence for many years, the Taliban have strong ties with certain non-governmental organizations in Pakistan, including extremist parties, religious conservatives, and schools. These connections provide the Taliban with financial aid, weapons, and combat strength. Click here to read more (external link).