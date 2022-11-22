European Parliament: Taliban Wants Women ‘Invisible’, We Want Them to ‘Thrive’

Khaama: The President of the European Parliament, in response to the continued stiffening of Taliban restrictions against women, stated that Afghan women are “squeezed out” of public life by the Taliban, who want the women to be “invisible.” The statement of the European Parliament comes at a time when the Taliban have yet to reopen schools to girls, and stringent edicts have been enforced on Afghan women severely denying and restricting their rights and freedoms, while nothing is known about the whereabouts of the women activists detained by the Taliban 3 weeks ago. Click here to read more (external link).

Related