EU Considers New Sanctions on Taliban Authorities for Violating Human Rights: German FM

Khaama: Annalena Baerbock German Foreign Minister has announced that after consultations with the European foreign ministers in Brussels, the EU is considering imposing a new set of sanctions on the Taliban authorities for repressing women in Afghanistan. German Foreign Minister has said that Afghan women and girls are currently faced with “systematic and gender-based restrictions” in the war-torn country. Germany, France, and the Netherlands in particular have proposed the introduction of sanctions on Afghanistan’s de facto authorities. Click here to read more (external link).