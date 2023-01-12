Erdogan calls Taliban ban on women’s education ‘un-Islamic’

Middle East Eye: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced the Taliban’s order to ban university and primary education for Afghanistan’s women as “unIslamic”, promising to follow the issue until it is resolved in a televised speech on Wednesday. “It is inhumane and un-Islamic,” Erdogan said while addressing an international conference on ombudsmanship in Ankara. “There is no such thing in our religion. No one should define any ban like that based on Islam. Islam does not accept such a thing. On the contrary, we are members of a religion that says ‘seek knowledge from the cradle to the grave’.” Click here to read more (external link).