Engaging With Mullah Yaqoob is Easier, NRF’s Resistance not a Challenge: Brookings

Khaama: Research findings of the Brookings Institution of the United States indicate that Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada is an irreconcilable leader, whereas Mullah Yaqoob is a pragmatic person, and it is easier to engage with him for the West. It is also highlighted that the National Resistance Front’s (NRF) military resistance does not pose any immediate threats to the country’s ruling regime. She further adds that the three senior Taliban leaders including Mullah Yaqoob, Sirajuddin Haqqani, and Mullah Baradar are not united and do not trust each other. Therefore, it is difficult for them to bring most of the Taliban commanders with them. Click here to read more (external link).