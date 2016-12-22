Eight Dead In Attack On Afghan Deputy’s House







Taliban militants have stormed the home of a lawmaker in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing eight people, officials say.

They say the three attackers were gunned down by security forces early on December 22.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault, which began late on December 21, saying they targeted an “important gathering of security officials.”

The attack took place in the compound of the Helmand member of parliament, Mir Wali, who was hospitalized after he jumped from the roof to escape the attack, said Fraidoon Obaidi, chief of Kabul police’s Criminal Investigation Department.

“President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemns the attack on the residence of Helmand MP Mir Wali, which killed two members of his family, a number of his bodyguards and the son of another MP from Uruzgan, Obaidullah Barakzai,” the presidential palace said.

