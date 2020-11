Tolo News: At least eight civilians were killed and seven more were wounded after three mortars hit near residential houses in Naw Abad area in the city of Ghazni this evening, the provincial police spokesman Wahidullah Juma said. He said that the incident happened when the first mortar “shelled by the Taliban” hit a house in the area and that the two others hit the area when the people gathered to help those affected. Click here to read more (external link).