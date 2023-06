8am: The citizens of the country have been severely affected by increased poverty under the control of the Taliban. About two years ago, Herati traditional clothes enjoyed a thriving market, and citizens, particularly young people, would purchase them for special occasions such as Eid. However, traditional cloth sellers, this year are witnessing a decline in the market, as citizens, including the youth, are not buying clothes for Eid. Click here to read more (external link).

