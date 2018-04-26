Eastern Afghan Deputy Governor Killed By Taliban

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

April 26, 2018

Taliban insurgents have ambushed and killed the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s eastern Logar Province, police say.

The attack, which killed Qamar-u-din Shakeb and at least one of his bodyguards, occurred on April 26 in the Mohammad Agha district of the province, police said.

“He was on his way to Kabul when he was attacked,” police official Asmatullah Alizai told RFE/RL.

Alizai said Shakeb’s bodyguard was also seriously injured in the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Taliban insurgents control large swaths of eastern Logar Province, and frequently attack Afghan security forces.

With reporting by AP

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.