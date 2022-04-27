Dress Restrictions Tighten for Afghanistan Girls’ Schools

‘Taliban want to make it so harsh and strict we give up on education’

HRW: "The requirements on hijab are getting tougher day by day," said a teacher regarding the mandatory Muslim headscarf. "They have spies to record and report.… If students or teachers don't follow their strict hijab rules, without any discussion they fire the teachers and expel the students." She shared a photo of her school's assembly; students and teachers all wore uniforms allowing only their eyes to show.