1TV: Around 60 Taliban fighters on Tuesday stormed a region in Afghanistan’s Panjshir, a normally peaceful province in the north of the capital, local officials said. According to the official, the area was surrounded by security forces who were trying to capture the militants. The attack coincides death anniversary of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the anti-Soviet Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud who was assassinated in 2001. Click here to read more (external link).

