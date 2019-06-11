Dozens Of Inmates Rescued From Taliban-Run Prison

By RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

June 11, 2019

KABUL — Afghan special forces have rescued 44 people from a Taliban-run prison in the northern province of Baghlan, local officials say.

Baghlan district Governor Khanzad Mazlomiyar said on June 11 that civilians and members of the security forces were among those freed during the operation, which took place the previous day.

The Taliban has yet to comment on the raid.

Last month, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that Afghan captives held by the militant group had been subjected to “ill-treatment and actions that may amount to torture.”

UNAMA made its assessment after interviewing 13 detainees from a group of 53 rescued in April by Afghan forces from a Taliban-run detention facility in the southern province of Uruzgan.

It quoted the detainees as saying that the Taliban killed some of their captives.

