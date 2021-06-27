Dostum Vows to Return to North, Suppress Taliban

Tolo News: Former vice president Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, who is in Turkey for treatment, said Sunday he will soon return to his home province of Jawzjan in northern Afghanistan to suppress the Taliban in the north, after consultation with President Ghani and the Defense Ministry. “I predicted this years ago,” Dostum said, referring to Taliban offensives in northern provinces. “All districts, tanks were handed over to the Taliban without resistance. I don’t know what the plan is?” Click here to read more (external link).

