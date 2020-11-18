formats

Dostum Asks for Permission to Lead Fight against Taliban

· 10 Comments

Dostum

Tolo News: Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum on Wednesday called on President Ashraf Ghani to grant him the permission to lead the fight against the Taliban, saying he will curb violence in the country and will repress those who will try to wage war. Dostum said he is awaiting direction from the government, stating that he will prove that he is a real marshal by defeating the Taliban.  Click here to read more (external link).

10 thoughts on “Dostum Asks for Permission to Lead Fight against Taliban

  1. *Yes;
    ====
    ====
    This
    “DAY-WAHNA”
    ((stir crazy))
    has been always
    by
    his
    master’s side,
    ((during trouble times)),
    ===
    ==
    =
    He
    has dedicated his
    stupid life
    to
    the services
    of
    his
    master’s
    ((ALBINOMAN))- tell merry whether
    where else,
    (this semi-retards), could
    find such
    a
    great
    parasitical deal ?????

    Reply

  2. The
    “COWARD“
    international war criminals
    and
    their crazy Indian camp-followers are
    conceiving fresh ideas
    to
    build
    new killing fields across all
    of
    Afghanistan- all on expenses
    of
    the
    innocent
    local lives.
    *

    Reply

  3. All;
    conceived, maned, directed, inflicted
    and widely-engulfed
    by
    huge
    financial backing and close supervisions
    of
    foreign soldiers
    of
    fortunes
    across the killing fields.
    =====
    ===
    =
    THE FUNNY PART IS though;
    THAT,
    THE
    VERY SAME ALBINOMAN,
    (AFTER THE CARNAGE), WILL
    COME FORWARD
    AND
    EXONERATE HIMSELF
    FOR
    HIS
    REAL SAVAGE
    COLLATERAL DAMAGES !!!!!
    =====
    =====
    =====
    *YES;
    HE WILL ALWAYS
    HAVE
    IMBECILE AND DRUNK
    DOASTAM
    TO
    BLAME
    IT
    ALL ON !
    *

    Reply

  5. …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

    Reply

  6. WE ASK
    THE
    GREAT *TURKISH
    BROTHERS SND SISTERS
    AND THEIR
    GOVERNMENT
    TO
    STOP
    DEALING WITH
    THIS
    COWARD AND SAVAGE
    DOASTAM
    IMMEDIATELY
    AND
    BEGIN EXTENDING AN ACTIVE
    HEALING HAND
    TO
    THE ALL THE GREAT; BUT
    HIGHLY-OPPRESSED,
    PEOPLE
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN !!!!!
    *

    Reply

  8. The
    crazy Albinoman
    is
    using his loyal
    goofy stooges;
    stupid communists;
    weird Indians;
    and, above all, his
    notorious beast
    called; Doastam- all
    in
    one package of anterior motives;
    in
    an order, to
    force
    all
    the great people
    of
    Afghanistan
    into
    total absolute
    subjugation and servitude.
    ====================
    ====================
    *STOP;
    THE REINCARNATED
    CHILDREN
    OF
    HITLER !
    *

    Reply

  9. THIS :
    .
    “BAY-GHAIRAT”,
    KHAR, GOAZOAK, WAHSHEE
    AND
    GHOOLAHM-BACHA
    .
    HAS
    .
    NO COURAGE;
    NO MANHOOD;
    NO HONOR
    AND
    NO STAMINA.
    .
    TO
    .
    STAND AGAINST ALL
    THE GREAT
    PEOPLE
    OF
    *AFGHANISTAN !
    ============
    ============
    ============
    He is backed up
    by
    syndicate
    of :
    .==========================
    INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS !
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    *

    Reply

  10. .
    *STOP !
    ===========================
    *SAVAGERIES AND *EXPLOITATIONS
    OF
    INNOCENT AND VULNERABLE
    PEOPLE
    OF
    *AFGHANISTAN !!!!!
    *

    Reply

