‘Don’t even have money for food’: ‘Bankrupt’ Pak Army mocked after threatening Afghanistan

Hindustan Times: Pakistan Army has been reminded of its financial crisis and inability to fight Taliban after country’s defence minister Khawaja Asif threatened to bomb Afghanistan for hosting TTP terrorists. Noted Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary gave a reality check to Asif, reminding him of his own words that even a superpower like America could not defeat Taliban and that there is no comparison between the US and Pakistan Army, who are likely to be crushed by Taliban forces if they meet in the battlefield.