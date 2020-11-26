Doha Decision Not Approved by Leaders on Both Sides: Saadati

Tolo News: The High Council for National Reconciliation on Thursday said there is progress in the peace negotiations in Doha, but a recent decision made by the negotiating teams has not been approved by the two sides’ leaders—the Afghan government and the Taliban leadership. “(The negotiating teams’) real intentions are not for a political solution or for real peace; the two sides seek to create problems and (self-interested) opportunities,” said Saadati. Click here to read more (external link).

