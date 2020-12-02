formats

Doha Breakthrough: Afghan Negotiators Agree on Procedural Rules

Tolo News: Negotiators from both sides in Doha have agreed on procedural rules for the peace negotiation talks, the Taliban and the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan confirmed on Wednesday.  Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on "Doha Breakthrough: Afghan Negotiators Agree on Procedural Rules

