8am: The head of the Salang district clinic, in Parwan province, died after being kept in Taliban custody for 15 months. The doctor’s name was Lal Mohammad Salangi and he was arrested from the private hospital of Parwan in November last year, sources confirmed to Hasht-e Subh on Thursday (December 22nd). As yet, the motive behind his detention and murder is not determined. Click here to read more (external link).