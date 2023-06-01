Doctor Brutally Beaten by Taliban Fighter in Herat: Hospital Staff Takes a Stand, Launches Strike

8am: Sources reported to Hasht-e Subh that doctors at the Provincial Hospital in Herat initiated a work stoppage on Thursday, June 1, due to the assault on one of their colleagues by Taliban fighters. A source from the Hospital in Herat stated that this is the second time in the past two weeks that doctors at this hospital have been assaulted by Taliban fighters. The source added that about two weeks ago, another doctor was assaulted without any reason by a Taliban fighter. Click here to read more (external link).

Life under Taliban rule