Discussions Underway to Extend Funding for Afghan Forces Beyond 2020: NATO Chief

Ariana: NATO is discussing ways to extend funding for the Afghan forces beyond 2020, the alliance Secretary General said on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that around 3,000 more trainers have been sent to Afghanistan in the past few months, and that discussions are underway to extend funding for the Afghan forces beyond 2020. Click here to read more (external link).
