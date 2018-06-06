formats

Discussions Underway to Extend Funding for Afghan Forces Beyond 2020: NATO Chief

natoAriana: NATO is discussing ways to extend funding for the Afghan forces beyond 2020, the alliance Secretary General said on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that around 3,000 more trainers have been sent to Afghanistan in the past few months, and that discussions are underway to extend funding for the Afghan forces beyond 2020. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Discussions Underway to Extend Funding for Afghan Forces Beyond 2020: NATO Chief

  1. *You don’t need beg for that- you are taxing, mostly the regular Americans to finance the coward continuations of warfares in Afghanistan; plus, the goofy enslave Islamic countries pay the rest.
    ===
    That is the fact and I will
    prove it
    to you.
    =====
    =====
    I am sorry I am a little busy
    right now- I will
    get back on it later.

