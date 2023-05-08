Discrimination in Aid Distribution: Grievances of Ghazni Residents

8am: Sources have confirmed to the Hasht-e Subh Daily that the Taliban engage in discrimination when distributing aid in districts that receive the most assistance from aid organizations. The sources indicate that aid is only available to individuals associated with the Taliban, while families whose members were active in the previous regime’s national security forces and uprisings are included in the Taliban’s blacklist, with the group attempting to prevent these families from receiving aid. Reliable sources from a humanitarian aid facilitation organization in Ghazni province, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, have revealed that the Taliban forces aid organizations to pay extortion money. The source mentioned that if the organizations refuse to pay, they face prevention excuses by the group, or even prevented from working. Although the Taliban are not directly in contact with UN-affiliated organizations, they put pressure on sub-organizations responsible for delivering humanitarian aid and extorting money from them. Click here to read more (external link).