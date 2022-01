Tolo News: Makhdoom Alam, a local commander of the Islamic Emirate who was detained by the government, has been brought to Kabul, officials said. Commander Makhdoom Alam, who was based in Faryab province, was arrested last Thursday in Balkh. The arrest of the commander sparked widespread demonstrations by residents in Maimana, Faryab’s provincial capital. Click here to read more (external link).

Related