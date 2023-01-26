Deputy UN chief says Taliban only concerned about ‘recognition’

Ariana: The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who has just wrapped up a two week trip to Afghanistan and the region, told reporters in New York on Wednesday that she had tried to get the voices of Afghan women heard at all her meetings with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] officials. According to her, the Islamic Emirate’s only emphasis was on their government being recognized globally and having a representative in the United Nations. Click here to read more (external link).

Related