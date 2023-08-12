Delaying Aid Punishes Afghans For Taliban Sins

Michael Hughes: There’s an international development theory, backed by strong evidence, known as the paradox of giving – that foreign aid often leads to more suffering for poverty-stricken countries, and donors ought embrace the Hippocratic oath: “First, do no harm,” as argued by expert William Easterly. The concept that funding and food could make a situation worse is a hard concept to get one’s mind around.

When the Taliban seized Kabul almost two years ago, Western aid that had supported the country’s economy disappeared overnight, a move that would end up only exacerbating the forthcoming crisis. It seemed like a knee-jerk reaction after the international community was stunned by the speed with which both Afghan forces and the government imploded.

