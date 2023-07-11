Delayed Aid Leaves Panjshir Province Residents Struggling: Over 500 Children Afflicted by Malnutrition

8am: The Directorate of Public Health in Panjshir has reported a rise in cases of malnourished children in the province. In the past two months alone, over 500 children have been affected by malnutrition, according to the Directorate. Some residents of Panjshir attribute this high number of malnourished children to factors such as poverty, inadequate food supplies, and lack of proper nutrition. They believe that the delayed arrival of relief aid from humanitarian organizations in remote areas of the province has contributed to the spread of this disease. In late March 2023, local sources in Panjshir province accused the Taliban of obstructing the delivery of aid by humanitarian organizations to conflict-affected areas. Click here to read more (external link).