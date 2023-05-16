Deadly Clashes Erupt in Faryab Province as Indigenous Residents and Nomadic Herders Battle Over Grazing Lands

8am: The clashes began on Friday, May 12, in the Bandar region of Kohistan district and have since continued intermittently. According to sources, three indigenous residents and one nomadic herder have been killed as a result of the clashes. Sources claim that the herders are using both light and heavy weapons to attack local residents. Since the Taliban takeover, nomads in Faryab and some other provinces have been involved in legal disputes with indigenous residents over land grazing. According to sources, in some cases, the Taliban have ruled in favor of the nomads, displacing indigenous residents. Click here to read more (external link).