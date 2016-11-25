Deadly Blasts Rock Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province

VOA News

Afghan officials say at least five people were killed and 27 others wounded in a series of explosions Friday in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Local officials told VOA the explosions were from improvised explosive devices. They said two police officers and some children were among the casualties in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

Provincial government spokesman Attahullah Khogyani said Nangarhar Governor Gulab Mangal has promised to take the issue seriously and launch an investigation.

Khogyani said the governor has warned local security officials that if similar incidents happen again in their areas of jurisdiction, they will be relieved of their duties based on a decree issued by President Ashraf Ghani.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, however, Afghan Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the province and often say they have carried out such attacks.

