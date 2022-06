8am: Professors at private universities in Kabul say that the Taliban has tripled the number of credits for the Saqafat-e-Islami (Islamic Culture) by issuing letters to non-profit universities, forcing private-owned institutions to remove Dari literature from their curriculum and replace it with Saqafat-e-Islami. According to them, teachers and professors of Dari – or Persian – literature at these universities are now unemployed. Click here to read more (external link).